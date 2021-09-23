BitCoal Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $21,517.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.74 or 0.00560645 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001403 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

