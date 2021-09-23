Truist Securiti Weighs in on PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $9,168,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 272,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 110,455.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

