Klever Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Klever has a total market capitalization of $128.23 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00112876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00166290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.10 or 0.99998066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.63 or 0.06999246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.02 or 0.00783440 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem.¬† Klever App enables participants¬†to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KLVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.