SYNC Network (SYNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $750.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $750.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.47 or 0.00403125 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002452 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.00980488 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,806,611 coins and its circulating supply is 120,115,758 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

