Kineko Market Cap Achieves $1.83 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $6,306.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kineko has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00112876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00166290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.10 or 0.99998066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.63 or 0.06999246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.02 or 0.00783440 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,893,809 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

