Betsy S. Atkins Sells 3,229 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SLG stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
