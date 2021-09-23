Betsy S. Atkins Sells 3,229 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

