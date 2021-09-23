Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 1,349 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,664 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $315,710.64.
GWRE stock opened at $117.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $89,000.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
