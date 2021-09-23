Corra.Finance (CORA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $239,952.00

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 71.9% lower against the US dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00011943 BTC on exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $239,952.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00070392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00113559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00166852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,667.28 or 0.99811659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.98 or 0.06998868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00783611 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

