Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $125.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE WLK opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

