General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get General Mills alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.