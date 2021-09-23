Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,650 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $596,011.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,501,024.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com ?, 1-800-Baskets.com ?, Cheryl’s Cookies ?, Harry & David ?, PersonalizationMall.com ?, Shari’s Berries ?, FruitBouquets.com ?, Moose Munch ?, The Popcorn Factory ?, Wolferman’s Bakery ?, Stock Yards ? and Simply Chocolate ?.

