IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of IMAX worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IMAX by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after buying an additional 1,192,043 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IMAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IMAX by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

IMAX stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

