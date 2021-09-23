Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $11.85 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,018 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of EVERTEC worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $46.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

