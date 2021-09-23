Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 60,811 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $787,722.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,290. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -175.46 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

