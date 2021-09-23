Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of LHC Group worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in LHC Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in LHC Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 122,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $164.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day moving average is $195.17. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.67 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.38.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

