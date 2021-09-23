Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 88.2% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after buying an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after buying an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.