Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Sells 2,492 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $15,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,222.22.

On Monday, September 13th, Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85.

On Monday, July 19th, Pai Liu sold 2,730 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $24,597.30.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 140.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 26.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $936,000. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

