Timothy Emanuelson Sells 358 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08.

On Friday, July 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $149.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.12. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,176 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Splunk by 34.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 12,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

