Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $19,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NVTA opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,341. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

