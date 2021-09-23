Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,764,000 after purchasing an additional 221,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,508,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after buying an additional 147,122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,231,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,576,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.