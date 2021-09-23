Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $185.30 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.