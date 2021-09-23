Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 307 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 171.1% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $260.81 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.62 and a 1-year high of $269.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.77 and a 200-day moving average of $252.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

