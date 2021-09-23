4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $119,906.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00126805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045214 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

