ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $648.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $662.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $611.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.86. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 788.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

