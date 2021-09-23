Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Insider Mike Roche Buys 2,000 Shares

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) insider Mike Roche acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$57.16 ($40.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,320.00 ($81,657.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.83%.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

