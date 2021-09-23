Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier Sells 821 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total value of C$52,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,240.02.

Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$119,475.00.

TSE:CGY opened at C$62.25 on Thursday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$53.27 and a 1-year high of C$71.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$700.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

