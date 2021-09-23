The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SAM opened at $522.35 on Thursday. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $508.50 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $647.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $942.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $834.31.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

