Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 1,407 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $15,448.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 13,200 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $326,478.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,150 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $104,218.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $456.28 million, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 336.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 42,920 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 21.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 123.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 6,196.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

