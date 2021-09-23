Brokerages Set Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Target Price at $48.68

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $43.15 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

