CUE Protocol Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $323,707.30 and $630.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $42.50 or 0.00097580 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

