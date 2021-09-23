Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALO. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.56 ($55.95).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALO stock opened at €31.67 ($37.26) on Thursday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.73.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.