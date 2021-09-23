Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €115.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.27 ($133.26).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €81.38 ($95.74) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €81.04 and a 200 day moving average of €84.00. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.