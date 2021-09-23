Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.41% from the company’s current price.
VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
LON VOD opened at GBX 115.08 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.62. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a market cap of £31.82 billion and a PE ratio of 383.60.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
