Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.41% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 115.08 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.62. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a market cap of £31.82 billion and a PE ratio of 383.60.

In other news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.