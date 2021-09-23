Newscrypto (NWC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.65 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001974 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $129.29 million and $8.65 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00070243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00112737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00166013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,468.25 or 0.99808022 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.71 or 0.07016252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.77 or 0.00780154 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

