KoHo Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,871.00 (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KoHo Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $14,871.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00070243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00112737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00166013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,468.25 or 0.99808022 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.71 or 0.07016252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.77 or 0.00780154 BTC.

KoHo Chain Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

