Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

