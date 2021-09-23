Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.
Shares of Teradata stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.