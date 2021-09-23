Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle Sells 2,411 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $301.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after buying an additional 172,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

