Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after acquiring an additional 508,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,179,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55,685 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.