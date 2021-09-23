Johnson Controls International plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

