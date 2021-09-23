Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Airbnb by 252.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,295,000 after purchasing an additional 188,541 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 268.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.27, for a total transaction of $4,131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,360,402 shares of company stock worth $348,014,991. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $169.96 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

