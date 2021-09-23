Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,928 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 89,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

