Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 161,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $77.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $80.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.