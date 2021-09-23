Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.16% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $177,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $608,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRNG opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

