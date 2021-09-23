Arena REIT (ARF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Arena REIT Company Profile
