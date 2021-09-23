Arena REIT (ARF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

