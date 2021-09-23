Bioqual, Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $1.25 (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of Bioqual stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Bioqual has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $75.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67.
About Bioqual
See Also: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.