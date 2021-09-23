Bioqual, Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $1.25 (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Bioqual stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Bioqual has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $75.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

