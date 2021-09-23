Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,180,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,306,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $12,344,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

