Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $1.75 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,227 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,809,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,011,000 after acquiring an additional 408,252 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

