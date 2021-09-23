Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE DPG opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

