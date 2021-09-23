Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Curtis Banks Group stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. Curtis Banks Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293 ($3.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.70. The company has a market capitalization of £173.89 million and a PE ratio of 25.92.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

