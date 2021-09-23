Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Curtis Banks Group stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. Curtis Banks Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293 ($3.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.70. The company has a market capitalization of £173.89 million and a PE ratio of 25.92.
Curtis Banks Group Company Profile
