Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.92) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $321.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.11 and a 200 day moving average of $310.76. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $208.72 and a 12-month high of $338.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

